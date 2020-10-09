1/1
Irene Graas
Irene Graas

Louisville - Irene Graas, 83, went to her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar F. and Augusta Peter Graas and three brothers, Emil, Robert and Paul Graas.

Surviving are two sisters, Doris J. Gore and Miriam L. Neagli and Lillian Peak, her caregiver and a lifetime friend who was with her when she passed. Also survived by many nieces, Nephews and Great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Hosparus for their attention and care. Memorials in Irene's memory may be sent to the Passionist Nuns, 1151 Donaldson Hwy., Erlanger, KY 41018, Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, KY 40205, or to Mass of the Air, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, KY 40203. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
