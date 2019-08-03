|
Irene Hardin Raymer Hamblen
Louisville - Irene Hardin Raymer Hamblen, 98, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 1, 2019. Irene was born in Butler County, Kentucky on July 17, 1921.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Norman Raymer and Carl Hamblen, six children, Willodean Embry, Roy, Francis, Janis, Harold and Joey Raymer; three sisters, Carol Jean Hardin, Macie Denham and Novella Seabolt, seven brothers; Virgin, Randall, Rinzo, HM, Harold, Jerry and David Hardin, and great grandson, Jacob Stewart.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bobby Raymer(Nancy), Rick Raymer(Patty), daughters, Peggy Jeffery, Debbie Reis(Bill), Robin Hamblen(Greg), twenty-three grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren and twenty-eight great great grandchildren, sister Lola Clark, brothers, Larry Joe Hardin(Elaine), Eddie Hardin(Marthie), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene loved spending time with family and once she met someone, they became part of her family. She never turned anyone away. It was nothing to have holiday dinners at her home with one hundred plus family members in attendance. She also loved gardening, and the flowers in her yard and patio were a true testament to her green thumb. She would much rather be outside playing in the dirt than be in the house. She also loved sewing. Until arthritis pain took over, she made a quilt for each new grandbaby that came into the family.
We will sorely miss Irene, but we are so thankful she is no longer in pain and is with her loved ones in heaven.
For all their caring attention and love extended to our Mom, we wish to thank the staff at Baptist Hardin Memorial, Hosparus of Southern Indiana, 400 Hall at Green Valley Care Center, all of New Albany, and 300 Hall at Valley Farms Assisted Living in Louisville. Mom loved all of you and felt the love you extended to her.
A funeral service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12pm in the chapel of Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from 2-8pm at the funeral home. Please visit our website www.fairdalemcdaniel.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019