Irene Leverne Richie
Louisville - 78, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
She was a member of N Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Gwendolyn Richie, John L (Junice) Richie, Victoria Richie, George L. Richie and Toree Sims; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12:30pm Saturday June 13, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Son Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., funeral service to follow at 12:30pm. Burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.