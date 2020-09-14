Irene Mary George RatermanLOUISVILLE - Irene Mary George Raterman, 85, passed away peacefully at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky on September 10, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 13, 1935 to Nonie A. and Hyleme S. George Sr.Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Jerome (Jerry) T. Raterman, her brothers Dr. Salem M. George, Sr. and Donald J. George, Sr., brother-in-law Mark E Gormley, Sr. and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Rowe.Irene is survived by her siblings, Jo Ann Gormley of Versailles, Kentucky, Dr. Anthony George (Judy) of Anchorage, Kentucky, Hyleme S. George Jr. (Peg) of Fishers, Indiana, and Debbie Mathews( John) of Bardstown, Kentucky, sister-in- laws Eva George of Lebanon, Kentucky, Margaret George of Lebanon, Kentucky and Jane Orr of Glenview, Illinois, 3 step-sons Jerome R. Raterman (KerryAnne) of Sydney, Australia, Dr. Stephen J. Raterman (Helen) of Tampa, Florida and Daniel P. Raterman (Carmen) of Tampa, Florida, 8 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. Irene is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and many cousins.Irene received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Kentucky. She was an accountant at Eskew and Greshman and later Deming Malone Livesay and Ostroff. Irene was a lifelong member of the former St. Barnabas Catholic Church until it's closing and a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was an avid UK Wildcat fan. Her family and friends will remember Irene as a sweet, kind woman with a gentle soul.A private funeral will be held for immediate family. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The funeral services will be live-streamed on the Highland Funeral Home Facebook page on September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM.The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Baptist Rehab and Palliative Care units. A special thanks also to Hosparus of Louisville.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or St. John Paul II Catholic Church.--