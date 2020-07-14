1/
Irene Satory Scn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Satory, SCN

Louisville - Irene Satory, SCN, 89, (formerly Sister Louis Anthony) was born in Adena, OH. She died July 10, 2020 at Nazareth Home in Louisville, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 65 years.

Sister Irene served in elementary education. She taught first grade at St. Andrew School in Roanoke, Virginia. She taught primary grades at St. Agnes in Louisville; at St. Joseph in Tiltonsville, Ohio; and at St. Mary in Paris, KY. She also taught at Nazareth Montessori Children's Center.

From 1976-1982 Sister Irene served her SCN Community as the Provincial Secretary for the Louisville area. She later served her Community in the Catherine Spalding Bookshop, in the Motherhouse Archival Center and in Community Service for Russell Hall and the Motherhouse.

She served in healthcare ministries as a librarian at Our Lady of Peace in Louisville and as librarian at St. Vincent Medical Center in Little Rock, AR.

She is survived by her sister Regina McQueen of Canton OH, her brother John Satory (Louise) of Independence, OH, her extended family, and by her religious community.

Sister Irene Satory will be buried in the Nazareth Cemetery on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Burial
01:00 PM
Nazareth Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved