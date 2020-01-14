Services
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Irene Whitaker Taylor

Irene Whitaker Taylor Obituary
Irene Whitaker Taylor

Shelbyville - Irene Whitaker Taylor, 96, of Shelbyville, died on Monday, 13 January 2020.

Survivors include her two sons, Wayne Taylor of Louisville, and Garnett Taylor of Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Friday, 17 January 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M., until 1:45 P.M., Friday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Christian Church of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
