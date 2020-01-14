|
|
Irene Whitaker Taylor
Shelbyville - Irene Whitaker Taylor, 96, of Shelbyville, died on Monday, 13 January 2020.
Survivors include her two sons, Wayne Taylor of Louisville, and Garnett Taylor of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Friday, 17 January 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M., until 1:45 P.M., Friday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Christian Church of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020