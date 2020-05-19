Iris Anne DeSpainLouisville - 88, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.She worked at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and rectory for over 27 years. She was also a member of the church.Iris is preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Veltman; son, Thomas DeSpain; and brothers, Patrick, Myron and Lawrence Swessel.She is survived by her children, Gregory and Lawrence DeSpain and Jacinta Hart; and many loving grandchildren.Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Dr. with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.The family would like to thank Essex Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and caring hearts.Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church or Essex.