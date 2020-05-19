Iris Anne DeSpain
Louisville - 88, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
She worked at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and rectory for over 27 years. She was also a member of the church.
Iris is preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Veltman; son, Thomas DeSpain; and brothers, Patrick, Myron and Lawrence Swessel.
She is survived by her children, Gregory and Lawrence DeSpain and Jacinta Hart; and many loving grandchildren.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Dr. with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
The family would like to thank Essex Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and caring hearts.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church or Essex.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.