Iris Anne DeSpain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris Anne DeSpain

Louisville - 88, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

She worked at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and rectory for over 27 years. She was also a member of the church.

Iris is preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Veltman; son, Thomas DeSpain; and brothers, Patrick, Myron and Lawrence Swessel.

She is survived by her children, Gregory and Lawrence DeSpain and Jacinta Hart; and many loving grandchildren.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Dr. with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

The family would like to thank Essex Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and caring hearts.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church or Essex.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved