Iris C Jones
Louisville - Iris Corine Jones, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Maple Manor Christian Home in Sellersburg, IN.
She was the former Iris Meredith, born on November 27, 1932 in Kyrock, KY. Iris retired from Belknap Hardware and Churchhill Downs.
Iris was preceded in passing by her parents, Lincoln and Elizabeth Meredith; her loving husband Audie Lee Jones, Jr.; her daughter Barby Zimmerer Viets; her son Mike Jones and his wife Shirley; six brothers, Wardell, Orfa, Rex, Leonard, Clifton, and Lloyd "Dave"; three sisters Essie, Loretta, and Chestine; and her grandson Alan Douglas Schneider.
She is survived by her children; Tony (Phyllis) Scannell, Charlie (Doris) Schneider, Mark (Nancy) Jones, Tim (Kathy) Jones, Becky (Rich) Robinson, Jay (Retha) Jones, 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 all services will be private for immediate family only. She will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 4, 2020.