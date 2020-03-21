Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Wiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Gordon (Scott) Wiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Gordon (Scott) Wiser Obituary
Iris Gordon (Scott) Wiser

Louisville - 90, passed away March 20, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

She was born July 8, 1929 in Sturgis, KY.

Iris was a graduate of Valley High School, and was a member of Beechland Baptist Church.

She was a bus driver for JCPS for 40 years.

Iris is preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Lowell Scott; husband, Charles R. Wiser.

She is survived by her sister, Donna Scott; Nephew, Richard Scott (Sherry), Nieces, Cynthia Vaughn (James), Dr. Deborah Scott; 1 great-niece; 3 great-nephews, 2 great-great nieces; 2 great-great nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Building Fund at Beechland Baptist Church.

Due to the current events surrounding the viral pandemic the Wiser family will have a private burial, March 24, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens West to respect the government guidelines and help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Owen Funeral Home (Dixie) is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -