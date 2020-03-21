|
Iris Gordon (Scott) Wiser
Louisville - 90, passed away March 20, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was born July 8, 1929 in Sturgis, KY.
Iris was a graduate of Valley High School, and was a member of Beechland Baptist Church.
She was a bus driver for JCPS for 40 years.
Iris is preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Lowell Scott; husband, Charles R. Wiser.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Scott; Nephew, Richard Scott (Sherry), Nieces, Cynthia Vaughn (James), Dr. Deborah Scott; 1 great-niece; 3 great-nephews, 2 great-great nieces; 2 great-great nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Building Fund at Beechland Baptist Church.
Due to the current events surrounding the viral pandemic the Wiser family will have a private burial, March 24, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens West to respect the government guidelines and help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Owen Funeral Home (Dixie) is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020