Iris Griffitt
Irvine, CA. - Our dear Iris Griffitt passed away on Wednesday, February 27th,2019 in Irvine, California. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 2, 1925 to Margie and Joseph T. Hobbs. As a child, she developed a passion for history, reading the daily newspaper and taking part in avid political discussions with her family. Of primary importance to her during her teenage years was her involvement with the Church of the Messiah in Baltimore, especially as a member of the choir. After graduating from the historic all female Eastern High School, Iris met her future husband, Robert (Boo) at a USO function at her church. After a short courtship, they were married and moved to the midwest where they began their family. She devoted much of her time and energy to promoting her husband Boo's career as an award winning watercolorist. After raising her family, at age 48, she took the courageous step of enrolling in nursing school, eventually working as a critical care nurse at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Throughout her life, she was a passionate lover of the arts, a political activist-especially for women's rights, and a devoted and fiercely protective wife and mother of four.
In 2009, Iris and Boo moved to California to be near their daughter, Lorna. There she became deeply involved in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church as a member of the Alter Guild, Wednesday Book Group, Lector, and occasional member of the Choir.
Iris is survived by her four children Heather (John), Rob (Karen), Lorna (Haroutune), and Dan (Carol), ten grandchildren-Sonya, Hans, Joseph, Sara, Anna, Kira, Holly, Madeline, Ara and Vahan ,and four great-grandchildren Thomas, Alyson, Chloe, and Jason and two sisters Maggie and Bobbie.
The tremendous support she received from her friends and family was of great comfort to her in the last year of her life.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019