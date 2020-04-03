Resources
Iris N. Thomas Obituary
Louisville - 92, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Thomas, Jr.; son, Roderick A. Thomas, Sr.; sister, Annie L. Napier. She is survived by her children, Karen T. Ray (James), Rodney A. Thomas (Sandra); stepbrother, John Evans, Jr.; sister-in-law, Gladys Bender; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
