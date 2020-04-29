Services
Iris Reeta (King) Moore


1930 - 2020
Iris Reeta (King) Moore Obituary
Iris Reeta (King) Moore

Georgetown - Iris Reeta (King) Moore, 89, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Iris retired from Pillsbury after 25 years of employment. She was a lifetime member of VFW Hobart Beach Post 1693 in New Albany.

She was born on May 9, 1930 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to the late George and Georgia Dalton King. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Carroll; sons, G.W. and Robert Carroll; and her brothers and sisters.

Iris is survived by her daughter, Rita Mudd; grandchildren, Deanna Sims, Scott (Mary) Mudd and James Mudd; 5 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

A Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens-West in Louisville, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
