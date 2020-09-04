Iris Sherley
Louisville - Iris Horstman Sherley, 81, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Iris was a 1957 graduate of Oldham County High School. She was employed at the W.T. Grant Co. in sales and as an assistant manager, Blue Cross & Blue Shield and retired as a secretary after 27 years with Jefferson County Public Schools.
She served as president and held numerous offices within the Jefferson County Clerical Association and The Kentucky Association of Educational Office Professionals and as Southeast Director of the National Association of Educational Office Professionals. She enjoyed attending and presenting educational in-service for her role group.
Iris was also a member and deacon of Beulah Presbyterian Church, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Loyal Order of Eastern Star, Fern Creek Women's Club, and The Past Presidents Leadership Council.
Iris was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Horstman and Ira Fortner; and sisters, Helen Holbrook and Irena Cundiff.
She is survived by her husband of over 61 wonderful years, Raymond; siblings, Shirley Adair, Thomas Horstman and Larry Horstman; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her funeral is 1pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville with burial in Harrods Creek Cemetery, Brownsboro. Visitation is 3-7pm Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the American Cancer Society
.