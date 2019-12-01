|
|
Irma B. Perry
Louisville - 98, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church.
Here to carry on her memory are her daughter, Luci Arterburn (Chad); 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 sisters and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place from 12:30-2:30pm Wednesday, December 4th, with a graveside service immediately following in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Matthews Baptist Church or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019