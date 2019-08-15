Services
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens
Irma Clevenger Obituary
Irma Clevenger

Louisville - Irma Renate Clevenger, 81 of Louisville, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Monday, August 12, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Bennett Clevenger.

She is survived by two children, Raymond W. (Jana) Clevenger of Louisville and Connie (Abe) Abrams of South Korea;

A Graveside service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
