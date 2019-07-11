|
|
Irma (Nina) Garcia Bension
Louisville - Irma (Nina) Garcia Bension. Passed peacefully on the afternoon of July 8th surrounded by her family.
She lived an amazing life, born in Cuba in 1934 growing up on a tobacco and cattle farm with her sister Nereida and her parents Nicolas and Catin.
She began medical school in Cuba, because of political turmoil of the late 50's, she left Cuba and came to the US in 1959.
Moving from New York to Florida, she settled in Louisville, KY to raise her family to whom she was completely dedicated.
Twenty years later she pursued and completed her Nursing degree from the University of Louisville and began a 30 year career as a critical and intensive care nurse. She helped and touched the lives of countless people during her years of practice and after.
Forced to retire in 2007 when diagnosed with cancer, she continued to help others in innumerable ways. All who knew her have at least one story of how she positively changed their lives.
She was a 21 year cancer survivor, a woman of love and compassion for everyone she touched.
She loved life, people, dogs, art, and movies.
She always will be missed.
She is survived by her son's Richard and Daniel, their wives Katie and Theresa. Grandchildren: Nicolas and wife Kristen, (his mother Pamela) Jake, Max (their mother Donna), Trent, Lydia, Hadley. Her niece and nephew Miti and Ezi (wife Millie), her nephew Scott and her great grandchild, Levi.
Visitation Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. from 3pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019