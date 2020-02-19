|
|
Irma L. Hendricks
Louisville - Irma L. Hendricks, 67, passed away February 19, 2020 at her home.
She worked for 40 years at LHI Lighting Sales Inc.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Leonard Alexander.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Michael Hendricks; children Brenda Lynn Hendricks Lamb (Charles) and John Alexander Hendricks (Jennifer); sisters, Susan Higdon (Donnie), Sheila Meredith (David), Sharon Thompson (Mike); and five grandchildren.
Service will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020