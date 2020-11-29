1/
Irma Weissthanner Ford
1929 - 2020
Irma Weissthanner Ford

Louisville - Irma Weissthanner Ford, age 91, passed away November 27, 2020.

Irma was born in Augsburg, Germany on July 17, 1929, the only child of Ludwig and Krescenzia (Zoellner) Weissthanner. She emigrated to the United States as a German war bride in 1947 and immediately started a family. She later advanced her education and began a long teaching career.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of sixty-three years, Garnett Ford, and an infant son, Michael. She is survived by four children: Edwin Ford, Hilde (Richard) Stepler, Walter (Kay) Ford, and Richard Ford; eight grandchildren: Laura (Jim) Laudolff, Jeremy (Deanna) Ford, Christopher (Rachel) Ford, Erica (Brandon) Halsey, Elena (David) Wahl, Gregory (Heather) Stepler, Drew (Lisa) Ford, and Justin Ford; sixteen great grandchildren: Nathan, Noah, Naomi, Ethan, Austin, Shelby, Tristan, John, Roland, Kate, Anna, Hatton, Byron, Avie, Mason, and Oliver; and one great-great grandchild.

She touched many other lives as a friend, a teacher and a linguist, and will be sorely missed by all. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date when it is safer to travel and gather again. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hosparus in recognition of their invaluable support in her final days.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2020.
