Irvin "Monty" BlakelyLouisville - Irvin "Monty" Blakely, 75, entered into rest Monday October 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by Parents, Phillip and Mary Blakely; Brothers, Edmund, Cecil, Donnie Blakely; Sister, Sylvia Hall. He was employed at Kentucky Kingdom. He is survived by his Son, Christopher Blakely (Beth); Granddaughter, Emma Blakely; Sisters, JoAnn Coons and Francis LeMaster. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, With Burial to follow in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.