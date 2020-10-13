1/1
Irvin "Monty" Blakely
Irvin "Monty" Blakely

Louisville - Irvin "Monty" Blakely, 75, entered into rest Monday October 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by Parents, Phillip and Mary Blakely; Brothers, Edmund, Cecil, Donnie Blakely; Sister, Sylvia Hall. He was employed at Kentucky Kingdom. He is survived by his Son, Christopher Blakely (Beth); Granddaughter, Emma Blakely; Sisters, JoAnn Coons and Francis LeMaster. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, With Burial to follow in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
OCT
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
