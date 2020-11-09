1/1
Irvin "Frank" Gaddie
Irvin "Frank" Gaddie

Louisville - Irvin "Frank" Gaddie, Jr., 74 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 from Cancer.

Frank was a Teacher and Coach at the JCTMS and Male High Schools from 1970 to 1985. He was also a regional director for the American Arabian Horse Association Region 14 from 2010 to 2014. He loved his horse named Bubba. He was highly active with the American Legion Post 201 for 50 years and he was an Air Force Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He attended St. Raphael Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Sr. and Jessie Gaddie.

He is survived by his loving spouse, Ellen M. Torstrick, his daughter, Jessica Lanae Orias (William), his stepson, Khriss Urban (Rachel), his granddaughter, Delaney Orias and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be 1-5pm on Thursday, November 12, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with a prayer service during those times. Burial will be private at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Crusade for Children.








Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
