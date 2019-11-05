|
Irvin Goldstein
Louisville - On November 4, 2019, Irvin Goldstein, age 90, peacefully left his family and friends.
Irvin was well-known in the Louisville area as an educator. He taught 10 years in Louisville before his 35 years in New Albany Public Schools, at Slate Run Elementary from 1962 to 1995. He was the Floyd County Teacher of the Year in 1990 as well as a finalist for the State Educator of the Year. He was on the cutting edge of student environmental education taking 6th grade students to Otter Creek Park beginning in 1965 with a rigorous curriculum of outdoor education. His program was adopted and adapted in school districts across Indiana.
He was respected and beloved by his elementary students, as evidenced by the number of weddings attended over the years and the number of former students who said he was the best teacher they ever had. His legacy can be found in his friends from Finland to Australia to British Columbia and everywhere in-between.
Irvin served as Sunday school administrator for The Temple from 1958 to 1998. He was active in the local Jewish community: director of the Jewish Community Center summer camp, serving on religious school committees, and more.
Irvin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Daisy Baker Goldstein; his sons, Steven (Sheila) and Alan (Debbie) Goldstein, and daughters Sara (David) Weinstein and Lynne (Steve) Yudewitz, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Riva Drutz (98) and Miriam Godhelff (96).
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dorothy & Henry Goldstein Gemilut Hasadim Fund at Adath Jeshurun or The Temple Endowment Fund.
Visitation is at 11:30 AM, November 6, and funeral services at 1:00 PM at Herman Meyer and Sons Funeral Home, 1338 Ellison Ave, Louisville, KY 40204, followed by interment at the Adath Jeshurun Cemetery.
"The family thanks Marianne Cowley, MD, Bart Olash MD, Jane Cornett, MD, and the staff at Magnolia Springs for years of devoted care and for adding years to his life and life to his years."
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019