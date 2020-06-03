Irvin H. Sonne IIINew Albany - Irvin H. Sonne III, 65, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Fort Bragg, N.C. on November 28, 1954, and was preceded in death by his mother: Agnes "Aggie" Sonne.Irvin was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, and friend. The love he had for his family was unlike any other, and his ability to light up any room he entered was unparalleled. Everyone who knew him couldn't help but enjoy his warm and friendly nature, his sensitivity, and of course his humor. He was truly the king of storytelling, and one would often leave Irvin with their cheeks hurting from the laughter of his stories and jokes, a belly full of good food and bourbon, and their heart happier than when they first arrived. Such was the gift of Irvin! He was also an avid sports fan - cheering on the horses at the Kentucky Derby every year and watching Louisville basketball dribble up and down the court - but he especially loved to travel and spend time at his lake house in Doe Valley with his best friend and soul mate, Diane.His daughters, Erin and Ashley, filled his life with so much joy. Kind, intelligent, funny, and incredibly good-looking (he would often say they must take after him), he absolutely loved being their father and helping raise his girls into the incredible women they are today.Professionally, he was a pillar in the legal community, not only in Clark and Floyd Counties, but also throughout the Kentuckiana area. In addition to being an outstanding attorney, he was a pioneer mediator with over 7,000 mediations and he has forever changed the landscape of the practice of law. Irvin was a member of the American Bar Association, the Indiana Bar Association, the Floyd County Bar Association, the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, the Inns of Court, the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, the Indiana University Alumni Association, the Indiana University Foundation, the Lambda Chi Fraternity where he was on the Little 500 Bike Team, Holy Family Catholic Church, and the old New Albany Country Club.The Sonne family would like to extend a very special thank you to his primary care provider and close friend, Dr. Monty Hocker, the staff at Hosparus of Southern Indiana, including: Cami Weixler (RN), Cindi McLarney (CNA), Rose Ann Harwood (Chaplain); as well as Johanna Harris (NP) of the UofL Physicians ALS Clinic for their care, dignity, and respect they showed to Irvin.Survivors include:his wife: Diane E. Sonne (Bluhm), his daughters: Erin Goodman (Brian) and Ashley Jerdonek (Andrew), his father: Irvin H. Sonne Jr. MD, his brother: Thomas E. Sonne MD (Kim), his sister: Diane L. Sonne (Alan Sonner), and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Jenny Bluhm.A Public Visitation will be held from 12 - 7 PM Sunday, June 7th, and from 9 AM - 12 Noon Monday, June 8th, at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market St., New Albany, IN).Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Irvin's Funeral Service and Burial will be private. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.Memorial Contributions may be given to Dare to Care, Kosair Charities, and the ALS Association.