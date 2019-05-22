|
Irvin J. "Sonny" Steinberg
Louisville - Irvin J. "Sonny" Steinberg, loving husband to Elaine Eppinger Steinberg, died on May 20, 2019. Sonny was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Hannah Yanoff Steinberg and Oscar Herman Steinberg on August 11, 1938. He graduated from Male High School and the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. He was a member of the United States Coast Guard, the Jefferson County Academy of Pharmacy, the Optimist Club and B'nai B'rith International. He served on the Board of Trustees for The Temple in Louisville. He was one of the first co-chairs of the Louisville Jewish Heritage Weekend, held on the Belvedere in the 1980s. Sonny was the owner and operator of Durham and Wagner Transmissions for 29 years. He served the Independent Garage Owners as the local president and the national secretary. He was a registered pharmacist in Kentucky and Indiana who worked at Walgreens Pharmacy, Mill Pharmacy, Winn-Dixie Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy and Park DuValle Community Health Center Pharmacy.
Sonny was a gentleman and a scholar in every sense. He was a generous and caring husband, brother, father and grandfather who always put family first. He was a kind and gentle person who was loved by all. He loved animals, he never met a stranger and he made the world a better place. He was a mentor, sage and advocate who always offered advice and was willing to help. He loved the arts, the performing arts and the Kentucky Wildcats. He had a love and passion for travel, having visited over 100 countries and all seven continents.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents Hannah Yanoff Steinberg and Oscar Herman Steinberg and his brother-in-law Roger Eppinger.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elaine; his children, Mindy and Scott Scharf, Andrew Steinberg, Holly and Craig Reines and Tracy Steinberg Goodman; his grandchildren, Harrison Reines, Jayne Reines, Max Steinberg, Chaim Steinberg, Noam Steinberg and Sayde Goodman; his brother Allan Steinberg; his sister LeeAnn Steinberg, his brother-in-law Lee Eppinger and his many cousins.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. 1338 Ellison Avenue. Visitation begins at 12 p.m until the time of service, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in The Temple Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sonny's memory can be made to the Steinberg Family Scholarship Endowment at Jefferson Community and Technical College, 109 East Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202 or to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019