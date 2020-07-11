Irvin M. Abell
(10/12/42 - 07/09/20)
Irvin M. Abell went to meet his Lord on July 9, 2020 at the age of 77 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Born in Bardstown, KY, Irvin moved with his family to Louisville, KY when he was 4 years old. Many old friends and family called him by the nicknames of "Sonny" or "Buddy". He was a God-fearing man that worked hard all his life. He was a good Union Member who worked 37 years for Mead/Thoroughbred Containers. He also served 3 years in the U.S. Army followed by 3 years in the Reserves. He loved to work on cars with his dear friend Vonnie Boone as well as buy and sell antiques, art, clocks, coins and tools. He was a master at fixing mechanical things and helped many people. He is predeceased by his mother, Katherine Jane Fox Abell, his father George M. Abell, his sister Georgia Jane Abell, and his half-brothers Samuel Lee Burlison and Lanny Ray Burlison. He was no longer married to, but still deeply cared for, Rebecca Abell, at the time of her death in 1989. He never remarried. Irvin leaves behind his son, Mark Abell, his grandson, Taylor Ray Abell, his half-sister Gerry Kay Burlison Haisten, and his sisters-in-law Sharon Burlison and Frances Stotts to remember him, along with a host of other family members. His longtime friends of Mary Ann and David Bigelow, and Lu Ann and Eddie Muench, will miss him terribly, as well as many other friends and neighbors in the Germantown Neighborhood, where he lived for 48 years. Funeral visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4-8pm at Bosse Funeral Home at 1355 Ellison Ave, Lou, KY 40204. The Funeral Service will be in the Chapel of Bosse Funeral Home at 11am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, followed by a short gravesite service for the family at Highland Memory Gardens, 279 Landis Lane, Mount Washington, KY 40047. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 to honor the memory of Irvin M. Abell.