Irvin Nathan Roberts
Irvin Nathan Roberts

Louisville - , 76, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

He was retired from South Central Bell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye, and his parents, Irvin and Susie Roberts.

Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Roberts and Suzanne Wood and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9:30am-11:30am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is operating at 33% occupancy, therefore seating will be limited.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
