Irvin Phipps
Louisville - Irvin Phipps, 82, loving husband to Barbara (Stratton) Phipps, passed away on Monday April 8, 2019 at Robley Rex Veteran's Medical Center.
He was born to the late Rollie and Esther (Gilley)Phipps in Morgan County, Kentucky on July 6, 1936.
Irvin was a truck driver for Smith's Transfer, an Army veteran serving in the Korean War, and a member of VFW #1181. He was also a former member of Louisville Baptist Temple.
Besides his wife of 64 years, he is survived by brothers, Edward "Ed" Phipps (Joyce), Rollie Phipps, Jr., and sister Phyllis Kirkpatrick (Ronnie). He will also be missed by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Webb, along with niece, Melaney Stinson and her sons Noah and Caleb.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-7 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019