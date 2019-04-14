Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Phipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin Phipps

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irvin Phipps Obituary
Irvin Phipps

Louisville - Irvin Phipps, 82, loving husband to Barbara (Stratton) Phipps, passed away on Monday April 8, 2019 at Robley Rex Veteran's Medical Center.

He was born to the late Rollie and Esther (Gilley)Phipps in Morgan County, Kentucky on July 6, 1936.

Irvin was a truck driver for Smith's Transfer, an Army veteran serving in the Korean War, and a member of VFW #1181. He was also a former member of Louisville Baptist Temple.

Besides his wife of 64 years, he is survived by brothers, Edward "Ed" Phipps (Joyce), Rollie Phipps, Jr., and sister Phyllis Kirkpatrick (Ronnie). He will also be missed by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Webb, along with niece, Melaney Stinson and her sons Noah and Caleb.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-7 at the funeral home.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now