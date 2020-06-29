Irvin Rigney
Irvin Rigney

Lagrange - Irvin Rigney, 89, of Lagrange, passed away June 28, 2020. He was retired from Teamsters Local 89 and was a member of The Hills Church of Campbellsburg, KY.

Irvin was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edith Neat Rigney; son, Larry C. Rigney; and his siblings, Pauline Scarce, Zelpha Gay Farris, J.W. Rigney, and Louise Long. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Josephine Keltner Rigney; children, Jeanie Rigney Roemer(Mark), Rev. Randall Rigney(Ronda), Teresa Rigney Gill(Terry); grandchildren, Rev. Nathanael Roemer(Sarah), Jennifer Aradhyula(Srinvas), Kristen Roemer, Travis Rigney, Maranda McKinney(James), Jonathon Rigney(Khrystyna), and Amanda Tucker(Chris); great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Olivia, and Ava Roemer, Jeremiah and Arabella McKinney, and Savannah, Cheyenne, and Dawson Hackney, and Aaron Gopal and Byron Subbu Aradhyula; sister, Betty Akin; and brother, Frank Rigney Jr.

Funeral service will be 5pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home in Louisville, KY. Visitation will be 1:30pm-5pm Sunday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12pm EST (11am CST) at Haven Hill Cemetery in Adair County, KY.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
