Irvin V. Fryberger
1926 - 2020
Irvin V. Fryberger

Louisville - Irvin V. Fryberger passed away peacefully on Sunday July 26, 2020 at age 94.

Irvin was born on May 4, 1926 on his grandfather's farm in Corydon, Indiana but lived most of his life in Louisville, Kentucky before moving to Banner Elk, North Carolina upon his retirement in 1986. In 2008 he and his wife Dorothy returned to Louisville where he spent the remainder of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Belew Reed Fryberger, his parents Irvin V. Fryberger, Sr. and Minna Coe Fryberger and by his sister Jean F. Braune.

Irvin is survived by his son, Michael B. Fryberger (Karen), his daughters, Leslie A. Webb (Tim) and Jamie L. Kovacs (Dave), stepsons, Robert E. Reed (Ellen) and John G. Reed (Cindy), his seven grandchildren, Megan W. Silverthorn (Jared), Matthew J. Webb (Emily), Michael A. Webb, Tobin E. Reed (Melissa), Jessica R. Derrick (Phillip), Clinton E. Reed and Grant G. Reed and four great-grandchildren, Mina Silverthorn, William Webb, Jacob and Adam Reed.

Irvin was a WWII Navy Veteran, having served in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He retired as a Senior Design Engineer from The B.F. Goodrich Chemical Company where he worked for over 40 years.

Cremation was chosen and his ashes will be interred in "The Dwelling Place" Columbarium adjacent to Banner Elk Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk, North Carolina where he had been an Elder and a member for 20 years. A memorial service will be held at his church in Banner Elk at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
