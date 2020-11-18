Irving Harry GreenLouisville - Irving Harry Green, 84, died November 12, 2020 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He was born October 10, 1936, a proud veteran of the US Army and was employed at Gateway Supermarket, a family business.He is preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Green; his sister, Irma Green; and his uncle, Joseph Rosenberg. He is survived by his cousins, Gary Rosenberg and Patricia Cohen (Joseph).Committal services will be private and burial will take place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, with military honors.