Isaac Alexander Owens
Louisville - 70, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.
He was a member of Christ Temple Christian Life Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Owens; sons, Sean Owens (Andreca), Jason Owens, (Shundrikka); grandchildren, Taurrya, Kayden, Evelyn and Jason Owens, Jr.; siblings, Samuel Owens (Harvetta), Cynthia Hughes (Sylvester), Tempie Owens, and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial: 10am Monday, November 2, 2020 at KY Veterans Cemetery.