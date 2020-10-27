1/1
Isaac Alexander Owens
Isaac Alexander Owens

Louisville - 70, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.

He was a member of Christ Temple Christian Life Center.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Owens; sons, Sean Owens (Andreca), Jason Owens, (Shundrikka); grandchildren, Taurrya, Kayden, Evelyn and Jason Owens, Jr.; siblings, Samuel Owens (Harvetta), Cynthia Hughes (Sylvester), Tempie Owens, and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11am-1pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial: 10am Monday, November 2, 2020 at KY Veterans Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
OCT
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
NOV
2
Burial
10:00 AM
KY Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
