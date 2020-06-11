Isaac "Ike" E. Corner Jr.Irvington - Mr. Isaac "Ike" Estill Corner Jr., age 63, of Irvington, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Ike was born on April 6, 1957 in Pikeville, KY. He was a United States Air Force veteran and he retired from the United States Postal Service after 37 years of service. Ike will be remembered as the most loving, kind person that someone could ever meet. He was always so happy to see everyone and he genuinely cared about other people. The care he had for others was apparent through the love he showed to those who he took in as his very own. In addition to loving people and animals, Ike had a fondness for traveling, cooking, and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Sr. and Patsy Coleman Corner; brother, Kent Corner; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Corine Hampton; sister-in-law, Janice Russell and brother-in-law, Roger Skeeters. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 25 years, Vanessa Corner; children, Dillon Corner and Jennifer Zink (Matthew); stepdaughter, Stacy Colvin (Kris); stepson, Eric Sloan (Erica); grandchildren, Alexus Deweese (Jordan), Britney House and Emily House; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Deweese; brothers, Terry Corner (Glenda) and Michael Corner (Karen); sister, Susan Blackburn (Michael) and his close friend, Leck Alvey. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home - Mount Washington (123 Winning Colors Drive, Mount Washington, KY 40047). Friends may pay their respects on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at which time the service will commence. Please contact the Corner family with questions or concerns in regard to sending food to the funeral home.