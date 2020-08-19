Rev. Isaac H. Shoulders



Louisville - 88, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was the Sr. Pastor of Greater Nazarene Baptist Church, were he was in service to the church and his community for 46 years.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years; Ella D. Shoulders, daughter Carolyn Ware and grandson Cameron Marsalis Shoulders.



He is survived by four daughters, Phylistine Murphy (James), Sylvia Todd, Audrey Shoulders, and Hope Shoulders. Four sons, James Peoples (Joyce), Phillip Shoulders (Joanne), Michael and Mark Shoulders. One sister Eula Long, one brother Charles Shoulders and a 108 year old Aunt, Darthula Moore; thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. and funeral to follow at G. C. Williams Funeral, 1935 West Broadway Street, Louisville, KY 40203; Burial Wednesday, 10 a.m. August 26, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, Kentucky









