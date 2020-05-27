Sister Isabel Lehmenkuler



Louisville - Ursuline Sister of Louisville Sister Isabel Lehmenkuler O.S.U., 93, died at Nazareth Home-Clifton on May 24, 2020. She was in the 75th year of her religious life. A native of Louisville, she was a graduate of Ursuline Academy in Louisville and entered the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1945.



In Louisville, Sister Isabel Lehmenkuler taught at Saint Elizabeth School, Our Mother of Sorrows School, Sacred Heart Model School, Ursuline Academy, Saint Ann School, Our Lady of Lourdes School and Saint Helen School. She also taught at Saint Boniface School in Evansville, Indiana, and two schools in Nebraska: Blessed Sacrament School in Omaha and Saint Patrick Academy in Sidney.



Sister Isabel graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, with a bachelor's in theology and then earned a master's in elementary education. She served as director of the office of personnel and professional development for the Ursuline Sisters from 1969-1974 and again from 1984-1985. She did her internship in clinical pastoral care at Baptist Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina in 1983-84 and then ministered as chaplain at Providence Hospital, Columbia, as from 1985-1999.



Sister Lehmenkuler was the first female chaplain with the Columbia City Police in South Carolina. She returned to Louisville in 1999 where she served in pastoral care at Marian Home and then as the director of the Ursuline Associate program from 2000 - 2003.



Sister Isabel Lehmenkuler is survived by her sister-in-law, Theresa Lehmenkuler of Anthem, Arizona; many nieces, nephews, friends and the Ursuline community of Sisters and Associates.



Funeral services will be private, with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters and mailed to the Mission Advancement Office, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.









