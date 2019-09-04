|
|
Isadore "Issy" James Posante
Sellersburg - Isadore (Issy) James Posante, 97, passed away on September 2, at home with his family. He was born in Louisville on May 1, 1922, son of the late Phillip and Rebecca (Abrams) Posante. Besides his parents, Issy was preceded in death by brothers Jim, Jasper and David Posante, his sisters, Jane Wallace, JoAnn Knapp, Linda Peay, BeBe Kaelin, and Betty McGraw and his grandson Mathew O'Bryan. He was a member of St. Joseph on the Hill Catholic Church.
Issy was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during World War II. After the war he worked for the Packard and Cadillac companies. He owned and operated several service stations in the Louisville area, and worked at the Covered Bridge Golf Course during retirement up to a few years before he died.
He met Anna Lee Krider, the love of his life in 1948. They wed in 1949 and celebrated 70 years of marriage a few months before his death. In addition to his wife, Issy is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Posante (Ramiro Terrazas), Lee Ann Posante, Tracy Posante Johnson (Dennis), and his sons Ronald Posante (Beth), David Posante (Tamara) and Mark Posante (Kelli Jo); his beloved grandchildren, Nick Posante, Patrick Posante, DJ Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Sarah Posante, Andrew Posante and Samantha Posante; and one great grandchild, Presley Posante; brother, Marty Posante; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 and 12:00 - 2:00 on Sunday September 8, 2019 at the Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday in the chapel at Kraft Funeral Service. Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019