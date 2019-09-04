Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isadore Posante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isadore James "Issy" Posante


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isadore James "Issy" Posante Obituary
Isadore "Issy" James Posante

Sellersburg - Isadore (Issy) James Posante, 97, passed away on September 2, at home with his family. He was born in Louisville on May 1, 1922, son of the late Phillip and Rebecca (Abrams) Posante. Besides his parents, Issy was preceded in death by brothers Jim, Jasper and David Posante, his sisters, Jane Wallace, JoAnn Knapp, Linda Peay, BeBe Kaelin, and Betty McGraw and his grandson Mathew O'Bryan. He was a member of St. Joseph on the Hill Catholic Church.

Issy was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during World War II. After the war he worked for the Packard and Cadillac companies. He owned and operated several service stations in the Louisville area, and worked at the Covered Bridge Golf Course during retirement up to a few years before he died.

He met Anna Lee Krider, the love of his life in 1948. They wed in 1949 and celebrated 70 years of marriage a few months before his death. In addition to his wife, Issy is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Posante (Ramiro Terrazas), Lee Ann Posante, Tracy Posante Johnson (Dennis), and his sons Ronald Posante (Beth), David Posante (Tamara) and Mark Posante (Kelli Jo); his beloved grandchildren, Nick Posante, Patrick Posante, DJ Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Sarah Posante, Andrew Posante and Samantha Posante; and one great grandchild, Presley Posante; brother, Marty Posante; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 and 12:00 - 2:00 on Sunday September 8, 2019 at the Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday in the chapel at Kraft Funeral Service. Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isadore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now