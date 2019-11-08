Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Burnett Ave Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurtbourne Pkwy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isham Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isham Lamont Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isham Lamont Cole Obituary
Isham Lamont Cole

LOUISVILLE - 40, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Isham was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Cole and father Isaac Brown.

He is survived by his children, Anthony Gagle and Evie Cole; brother, Greg Cole; aunts and uncles, Nancy Shelton (Warren), Joan, Fannie, John, George and Rosalene Cole; nieces, Jasmine Clark (Ron), Brooklyn Cole; nephew, Gregory Cole; godmother, Theresa Hill; best friend, Demetrius Horton; significant other, Yazmine Jaquez.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Memorial service 11am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Burnett Ave Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurtbourne Pkwy.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -