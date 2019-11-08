|
|
Isham Lamont Cole
LOUISVILLE - 40, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Isham was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Cole and father Isaac Brown.
He is survived by his children, Anthony Gagle and Evie Cole; brother, Greg Cole; aunts and uncles, Nancy Shelton (Warren), Joan, Fannie, John, George and Rosalene Cole; nieces, Jasmine Clark (Ron), Brooklyn Cole; nephew, Gregory Cole; godmother, Theresa Hill; best friend, Demetrius Horton; significant other, Yazmine Jaquez.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Memorial service 11am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Burnett Ave Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurtbourne Pkwy.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019