Louisville - Itsuko "Itsy" Stevenson, 91 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019.

Itsy was born in Yokohama, Japan. She was one of the four original members of SGI. She was a lifetime member of Zachary Taylor American Legion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father in law, Ralph and Grace Stevenson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Bernie Stevenson, her sons, David Stevenson and Ralph Stevenson (Carol), her daughter, Anita Jones (Danny), 7 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many friends and other relatives.

Her visitation will be Friday April 19th from 2-8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Service is 1PM Saturday at the Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Sam Swope Masonic Homes Owens House and to the Hospice Nurses Women and Children's Pavillion, they are Angels in Scrubs.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
