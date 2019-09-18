|
Iva Jean McCoy
Louisville - Iva Jean McCoy, 90 passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
She was the former Iva Patton, a native of Howenwald, TN, retired housekeeping supervisor for Executive West and a member of the Church of God.
Iva let her light shine everywhere she went.
Survivors include one son Marcus Hoskins (Kathy), 2 granddaughters Rebecca Jones and Jennifer Jones and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 3 to 8 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019