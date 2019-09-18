Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Iva Jean McCoy Obituary
Iva Jean McCoy

Louisville - Iva Jean McCoy, 90 passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

She was the former Iva Patton, a native of Howenwald, TN, retired housekeeping supervisor for Executive West and a member of the Church of God.

Iva let her light shine everywhere she went.

Survivors include one son Marcus Hoskins (Kathy), 2 granddaughters Rebecca Jones and Jennifer Jones and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 3 to 8 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
