Ivan Fultz
Hillview - Mr. Ivan Lewis Fultz, age 80, of Hillview returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Mr. Fultz was born on June 21, 1939 in Hodgenville, KY and was a retiree of General Electric. He is preceded in death by his parents, Proctor William Fultz and Estella (McMillen) Cannon. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Mary (Monahan) Fultz; children, Karen Fultz (Ralph), Robin Fultz, Angela Fest (Rick) and Michael Fultz; grandchildren, Timothy, Tommy, Amanda and Tiffany; great grandchild, Addison. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019