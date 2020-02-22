|
Ivan Ljubic
Louisville - Dr. Ivan Ljubic, a titan of the Bosnian-American community in Louisville, Kentucky passed on February 16, 2020 in Salt Lake City following a tragic skiing accident. He was 58 years old.
This gentle giant, known as "Big Balkan" and "Big Brother" to family and many friends, is survived by his wife Mary Ann Silveri-Ljubic, a pharmacist at Baptist Health Louisville; daughter Francesca, a sophomore at Loyola University Chicago; son Marco, a junior at Saint Xavier High School; Zorra, his beloved German Shepherd, and Newman, his adventurous cat. Ivan is also survived by his sister Mirjana Bevanda and their extended family in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Ivan and his family molded their Bosnian and American cultures together to exemplify appreciation and respect for all peoples of the world.
Ivan was born in Mostar in 1961 to late Mirko and Milica Ljubic. He graduated from Sarajevo School of Medicine and completed two years of residency in plastic surgery at the beginning of the war in Bosnia in 1992. Ivan immigrated to the United States in 1994 and made Louisville his home. He worked many jobs and relentlessly studied until he validated his medical degree. In 1997 he obtained a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and had practiced Internal Medicine since 2000. Ivan established his private practice at Baptist Health Louisville in January 2003.
While practicing medicine in the United States was a dream come true for Ivan, he could not have realized how much he changed and touched the life of an entire community through his work. Thousands of immigrant patients from former Yugoslavia, other Balkan countries, and the Latino community flocked to his practice not just because he spoke several languages, but because he was one of them. He could understand not just their ailments but also their woes. They perceived him as their friend and ally and he enjoyed talking to them and helping them overcome numerous obstacles facing patients in a foreign medical system. Ivan also had many American patients and was extremely well connected within the Louisville medical community. He served as President of the American College of International Physicians for many years.
Ivan, an avid sportsman, has left us as a star athlete - at the pinnacle of his career, enjoying his family, his friends and his life. He left us doing what he loved doing and he was surrounded by so many that loved him. His legacy will live forever in our hearts.
Visitation for Dr. Ivan Ljubic will be held on Friday, February 28 from 2-8pm at Highlands Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. There will be an open-casket viewing before the funeral on Saturday, February 29 at 10am at Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South Fifth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202. The funeral service will follow the wake at 11am. Please honor Ivan by wearing bright, red attire to the funeral.
Also consider this- In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Catholic Charities of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020