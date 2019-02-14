|
|
Ivy Lee Cutliff
Scottsville - loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the age of 88 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on February 12, 2019.
She was retired from Phillip Morris USA. Ivy was an avid UK basketball fan and an active senior bowler.
She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Catherine Ford; brothers, Herbert Jr., Charles, Andrew, Don and Albert Ford; and her beloved son, James (Jay) Cutliff Jr.
Ivy will forever be remembered by her loving husband of 70 years, James Arthur Cutliff Sr.; her daughters Anetta Patton (Stephen) and Donna Adcock (Chuck); granddaughters, Jennifer Patton (Patrick), Stephanie Talley (LaRon), Kristin Lyttle (Travis), Lindsay Wantland (Nick) and her only grandson "golden boy" (Carrie); great grandchildren, Charity, Patton, Charlotte and Elizabeth; son-in-law, Jim O'Donnell as well as several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Ivy's life will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 am at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The family will accept guests for visiting on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ivy's honor to the Hospitality House at Medical Center Bowling Green, KY., or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Bowling Green, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019