Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
J. Alan Lindsey Obituary
J. Alan Lindsey

Louisville - J. Alan Lindsey, age 73 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was owner/operator of JAL Trucking. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Vernon and Mary McTarsney Lindsey.

J. is survived by his wife, Sharon Tannehill-Lindsey; daughters, Sherri Glass (Don), Susan Dixon (Charlie) and Jennifer Craddock (Brian); 5 grandchildren, Hunter, Tanner, Jake, McKenzie and Lindsey; brother, Paul Lindsey (Tammy); and a host of family and close friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) with a celebration of J.'s life at 6 pm.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
