J. Alan Lindsey
Louisville - J. Alan Lindsey, age 73 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was owner/operator of JAL Trucking. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Vernon and Mary McTarsney Lindsey.
J. is survived by his wife, Sharon Tannehill-Lindsey; daughters, Sherri Glass (Don), Susan Dixon (Charlie) and Jennifer Craddock (Brian); 5 grandchildren, Hunter, Tanner, Jake, McKenzie and Lindsey; brother, Paul Lindsey (Tammy); and a host of family and close friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) with a celebration of J.'s life at 6 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019