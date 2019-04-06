Dr. J. Christopher "Kit" Riggs



Louisville - Dr. J. Christopher "Kit" Riggs, 77, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 with his family by his side.



Dr. Riggs was born in Louisville July 13, 1941 to Dr. Joseph N. and Mary Aline Riggs. He attended grade school at Christ the King and high school at Flaget. He earned his Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1964, his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Bellarmine University, and his Master of Arts in Education from Spalding University.



Dr. Riggs was dedicated to his family, his patients, who were like family, and to chiropractic care. His dedication to his patients and chiropractic medicine contributed to countless people living a more active life through natural healing. Dr. Riggs served as chairman of the Kentucky Board of Chiropractic Peer Review Committee for 20 years. This dedication also earned him recognition as Doctor of the Year by his peers. Dr. Riggs practiced in Louisville for 52 years and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.



Dr. Riggs is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanna Riggs, and brother in-law, Dennis Seitz. Remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife and best friend of 53 years, Maryanne Tassi Riggs; son Joseph C. Riggs Jr. (Michelle), daughters, Elizabeth Riggs (Dale Leys), Kathleen Riggs Daniel (Scott), Jennifer Riggs Zeman (Adam); grandchildren, Riggs, Holder, Wyatt, Christopher, Justin, Steven; great grandchild, Bryton Darrow; sisters, Theresa Seitz, Angela Wholeb (Joe); and brothers, C. Dennis Riggs (Kitty), Dr. Patrick X. Riggs (Diane), Michael Riggs (Debbie), and Nicholas Riggs.



Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. John Paul II Hikes Lane campus. (formerly St. Barnabas)



Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary