Louisville, KY - Jacob David Wagner, J. David, was born June 11, 1934, in Madison, Wisconsin to Arthur A. and Anna B. Kiefel Wagner of Clinton, Wisconsin. His elder brother was R. Arthur Wagner of Brookfield, Wisconsin. He died in Louisville, Kentucky on April 17, 2019. During his 84 years, David was a choral director, organist, teacher, and ordained pastor, graduating from Elmhurst College (B.A.), Chicago, Illinois; Union Theological Seminary (M.A. Sacred Music), New York City, and in St. Louis, Missouri, Eden Theological Seminary (B.Div) and Washington University (Ph.D in Musicology and Organ Performance). He was ordained by the Missouri Valley Synod, The United Church of Christ. David taught at Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana for 31 years, retiring in 1997 as Professor Emeritus of Music. In retirement he found enjoyment musically serving congregations in Louisville and southern Indiana. One of his greatest joys was expanding our hearts, souls, and minds through music.



In addition to music, David loved woodworking, building harpsichords, restoring organs, gardening, fishing, being with family, and long walks with the family dog.



David was a blessing to his family. He was a husband to Lucille E. Ellefson Wagner, deceased, and RoseAnn Sink Nettleton Wagner of Louisville, Kentucky, surviving. ­­­ Also surviving are his daughters, Karen Wagner of Lakewood, Ohio and Katherine Wagner Davis (Robert) of Indianapolis, Indiana and step-children, Carl (Dana) Nettleton and Sarah Nettleton Cleary (Ryan), both of Louisville, Kentucky. His grandchildren are Michael and Matthew March and his step-grandchildren are LeAnn Nettleton, and Jack, Katie, and Quinn Cleary.



Per David's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Private interment will be at St. Paul's UCC in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Donations may be made to Hanover College, The Wagner Memorial Scholarship Fund (previously, The Lou Wagner Memorial Fund). As his choirs often sang, "And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."