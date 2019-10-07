|
|
J. Herman Mahaffey, M.D.
Louisville - J Herman Mahaffey, M.D., 95, a retired vascular surgeon, died on October 7, 2019 at Kentucky Baptist Health, Louisville, KY.
Graduated from Male High School '41 and University of Louisville School of Medicine '46, where he played basketball his freshman year.
Stationed at: USNR, 1943 - 45; LTJG, MC,USNR, U.S. N. H., Memphis TN, 15th Marine Air Group; USN Cherry Point, NC; USN El Toro, Ca, 1st and 2nd Marine Air Wings, '49 - '51; LT, MC, USNR (inactive), Resigned 1959.
While stationed at Cherry Point, NC, Naval Air Station he met and married Navy nurse - Evelyn Frances Green on August 12, 1950. They were married for 58-yrs.
His surgical training took place at Jefferson Davis Hospital - Houston, TX, where he served as Senior Surgical Internship '47, and later as Chief Resident/Surgery 53'-54', for renown Cardio Vascular surgeon Dr. Michael E. DeBakey. He has had dozens of articles published in JAMA.
He was the first surgeon in Kentucky to perform an aortic graph transplant to correct an aortic aneurysm.
Affiliations included: American Medical Association, Diplomat, American Board of Surgery, Fellow and Senior member, American College of Surgeons, Louisville Surgical Society, Transylvania Medical Society, Kentucky Medical Association, Fellow, Michael E. DeBakey International Cardiovascular Society. President, Medical Staff Kentucky Baptist Hospital '72 and Jefferson County Medical Society. Served on the medical staffs at KY: Baptist Hospitals Inc, St Anthony Hospital, Methodist-Evangelical Hospital, and Suburban Hospital.
J Herman served as Secretary, University of Louisville Board of Trustees and was an avid UofL sports fan.
After retiring from private practice in '83, J Herman continued to put his medical skills to work as Senior Medical Consultant at Blue Cross / Blue Shield - Anthem for 11yrs.
J Herman was a sportsman, who enjoyed University of Louisville basketball and football. He was an avid fisherman, who for many years could be found fishing on Dale Hollow Lake, KY/TN and at Kamp Kaintuck, French River Basin, Ontario Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Dr. Herman Mahaffey and Margaret Pound Mahaffey, his wife Evelyn and brother Dr. Daniel E. Mahaffey. He is survived by his 3- children: John H. Mahaffey Jr. (Judy) Charlotte, NC, Daniel Jackson Mahaffey - Dawn Horn, Louisville, KY and Carol Lynn Mahaffey Warren (Paul) Louisville, KY and 5-grandchildren: Jennifer Mahaffey Clutter (Ryan), Charlotte, NC, John (Jack) H. Mahaffey III (Laurie) Portland, OR, Sean Warren MD (Rachael) Louisville, KY, , Daniel Tyler Warren (Sarah) Louisville, KY, Ryan Joseph Warren, Louisville, KY and 4-great grandchildren: Carson Clutter, Kennedy Clutter, Harper Mahaffey and Silas Warren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palliative Care at Baptist East Health, 4000 Kresge Way Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019