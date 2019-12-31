Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
1826 Edenside Ave
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Dunlevy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Patrick Dunlevy


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Patrick Dunlevy Obituary
J. Patrick Dunlevy

Louisville - Lt. Col. (USAF, Retired) Joseph Patrick Dunlevy of Warner Robins, GA, 88, passed away peacefully on December 28 with his beloved wife, Bettie, at his side. Born in Louisville on January 16, 1931, he was the son of the late R. Patrick and Nellie Brown Dunlevy. Pat was a graduate of St. X ('48) and the University of Louisville. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 36 years of service. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Robert, sister, Rose Peters, and daughter, Loretta.

Pat is survived by his wife of 38 years, Bettie Reagan Dunlevy; children R. Patrick (Julie), Kathy Walker (Barry), Charlie (Kristin), Dan (Kelley), and J. Kevin (Marian); 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, January 3, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral Mass will be 11 am, Saturday, January 4, at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave. Burial will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. X or the Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -