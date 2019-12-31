|
|
J. Patrick Dunlevy
Louisville - Lt. Col. (USAF, Retired) Joseph Patrick Dunlevy of Warner Robins, GA, 88, passed away peacefully on December 28 with his beloved wife, Bettie, at his side. Born in Louisville on January 16, 1931, he was the son of the late R. Patrick and Nellie Brown Dunlevy. Pat was a graduate of St. X ('48) and the University of Louisville. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 36 years of service. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Robert, sister, Rose Peters, and daughter, Loretta.
Pat is survived by his wife of 38 years, Bettie Reagan Dunlevy; children R. Patrick (Julie), Kathy Walker (Barry), Charlie (Kristin), Dan (Kelley), and J. Kevin (Marian); 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, January 3, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral Mass will be 11 am, Saturday, January 4, at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave. Burial will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. X or the Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020