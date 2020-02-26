|
J. Russell Lloyd
LOUISVILLE - 50, passed away February 23, 2020 following a brave battle with brain cancer.
He is survived by the loves of his life, his wife, Vicki (Victoria) and daughter, Laine; his parents, Dr. John and Frances Lloyd; sister, Rebecca Lloyd ( David Forestieri) ; sisters in-law, Ellen Hesen Johnson and Nancy Klein (Ron Anderson); nephews and niece, Davis Klein, Ron Jr., Rebecca, and Brian Johnson; a covey of cousins in Texas and west Kentucky, and his yellow lab, Fitz.
He is preceded in death by his in-laws, Webb and Elaine Hesen and Ron Johnson.
Russell was a proud member of SAE and alum of Ballard HS, Washington University in St. Louis and U of L Brandeis School of Law. Russell truly loved being a lawyer and nothing energized him more than fighting for a worthy cause. He was the Chair of the local Democratic Party and fought tirelessly for voter rights and democratic principles. He was a member of the Bonnycastle and Hurstbourne Country Clubs. He loved his Cardinals, both Louisville and St. Louis, but he specially loved being a father, husband, son and brother.
Visitation will be from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.,
His funeral will be at noon Saturday at Highlands Funeral Home followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020