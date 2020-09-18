1/
Ja'Ziyah Promyse Renee Battle-Dice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ja'Ziyah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ja'Ziyah Promyse Renee Battle-Dice

Louisville - Ja'Ziyah Promyse Renee Battle-Dice, infant daughter of Timothy Battle and Porsha Dice, of Louisville, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Besides her parents, she is survived by one sister, Ja'Zyriah Dice, Louisville, KY; grandparents Monica Joyce Dice, Louisville, KY, Patrick Shirley, TN, Clysta "Peggy" Battle, Louisville, KY; aunt, uncles and several great aunts and great uncles. She was preceded in death by a grandfather John Battle and great grandparents, Mary Dice, John Dice Elsie Shirley and Jimmy Percell.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 10:30 AM CT, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Horse Cave Cemetery Guthrie Street.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Horse Cave Cemetery Guthrie Street
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
50 Main Street
Munfordville, KY 42765
(270) 524-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved