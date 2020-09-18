Ja'Ziyah Promyse Renee Battle-Dice
Louisville - Ja'Ziyah Promyse Renee Battle-Dice, infant daughter of Timothy Battle and Porsha Dice, of Louisville, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Besides her parents, she is survived by one sister, Ja'Zyriah Dice, Louisville, KY; grandparents Monica Joyce Dice, Louisville, KY, Patrick Shirley, TN, Clysta "Peggy" Battle, Louisville, KY; aunt, uncles and several great aunts and great uncles. She was preceded in death by a grandfather John Battle and great grandparents, Mary Dice, John Dice Elsie Shirley and Jimmy Percell.
Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 10:30 AM CT, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Horse Cave Cemetery Guthrie Street.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com
