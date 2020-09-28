1/1
Ja-Bec Antricia Malone
Ja-Bec Antricia Malone

Louisville - Ja-Bec Antricia Malone, 35, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Jabec was a good mother, a people person, very out spoken, and she was a care giver to everyone. Her babies and her job were her number one Priority. Her Favorite color was purple, she enjoyed life and was a happy go lucky person. She was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

She was born on May 6, 1985 in Louisville, Kentucky to Glenn Phillips and Anna Malone. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Anna Beatrica Malone.

Jabec is survived by her loving family, Father, Glenn Fredrick Phillips: Children, Warren Wright, Jr., Jabree Malone, Jamya Malone, Jakri Wright, and Jaden Wright: Siblings, Trennice Malone, Daymond Malone, Demond Malone, and Nikeshia Malone: Significant Other, Warren Wright , Sr.. As well as a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Green Meadows Cemetery. Get your rest Becky with the good hair no more suffering and no more pain.

Published in Courier-Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
OCT
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
