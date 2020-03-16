Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Elizabeth United Primitive Baptist Church
857 South 22nd Street
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Elizabeth United Primitive Baptist Church
857 South 22nd Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacinta Jordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacinta Genee' "Girly" Jordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacinta Genee' "Girly" Jordon Obituary
Jacinta Genee' "Girly" Jordon

Louisville - 34, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital. She was baptized at St. Elizabeth United Primitive Baptist Church.

She is survive by her children: Ke'Juantae (KJ) Smith, Ja'Kayl (MaMa) Jordon, Ja'Kiem (Tinkee) Jordon, Faye (Missee) Munford, K'Reem (BooMan) Botros.

Her parents: Iona Johnson and Joseph Gregory Jordon.

Her Brothers: Joseph Geonte' Jordon and Kenneth E. Thomas-Edwards.

Funeral 2:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth United Primitive Baptist Church, 857 South 22nd Street. Visitation with family and friends will be from 12-2 PM Saturday at the Church. Burial will be in Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacinta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -