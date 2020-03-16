|
Jacinta Genee' "Girly" Jordon
Louisville - 34, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital. She was baptized at St. Elizabeth United Primitive Baptist Church.
She is survive by her children: Ke'Juantae (KJ) Smith, Ja'Kayl (MaMa) Jordon, Ja'Kiem (Tinkee) Jordon, Faye (Missee) Munford, K'Reem (BooMan) Botros.
Her parents: Iona Johnson and Joseph Gregory Jordon.
Her Brothers: Joseph Geonte' Jordon and Kenneth E. Thomas-Edwards.
Funeral 2:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth United Primitive Baptist Church, 857 South 22nd Street. Visitation with family and friends will be from 12-2 PM Saturday at the Church. Burial will be in Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020